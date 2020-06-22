You are the owner of this article.
Illinois moves to Phase 4: Here's what reopens Friday
CHICAGO — Gov. J.B. Pritzker on Monday released guidelines about what businesses and industries reopen Friday as the state moves into Phase 4 of the Restore Illinois plan.

All four regions of the state are on track to advance to the next stage after COVID-19 cases have declined.

Here are the rules issued by the governor's office.

