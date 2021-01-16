Illinois National Guard being deployed, Capitol windows being boarded up in advance of weekend (copy)

The State Journal-Register reported that in a memo to state agency directors, Central Management Services director Janel Forde said the department "encourages all employees to work remotely beginning January 17 through January 19, if possible, due to the anticipated protests in downtown Springfield."

The governor’s office said the Illinois National Guard “will not interfere with peaceful protestors exercising their first amendment rights,” rather, “the role of the soldiers is to aide local authorities in enforcing street closures and designated perimeters.”

“As with recent previous deployments, the Illinois State Police will work side by side with the Illinois National Guard and our local partners to execute our mission of protecting the democratic process,” Illinois State Police Director Brendan Kelly said in a statement.

The governor’s office also said Pritzker activated an additional 100 members of the National Guard “at the request of the U.S. Department of Defense” in support of the inauguration. The additional troops join approximately 200 Illinois Guard members that were previously activated by the governor.

The Associated Press and Capitol News Illinois contributed to this report.