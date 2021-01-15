Illinois National Guard being deployed, Capitol windows being boarded up in advance of weekend

SPRINGFIELD — Gov. J.B. Pritzker on Friday said Illinois National Guard members will be in place this weekend in Springfield in response to state capitols being threatened across the country. Crews on Friday installed plywood on some Statehouse windows.
“Our exemplary members of the Illinois National Guard will be working closely with our State Police as well as local and federal authorities to keep our capital city safe. We will continue to be fully transparent with the public on any new information and the steps we are taking to respond," the governor said in a statement.
The FBI sent a warning earlier this week saying they were monitoring plans for armed protests at all 50 state capitals and in Washington, D.C., in the days leading up to President-elect Joe Biden’s inauguration.
Illinois Secretary of State Capitol Police said in a statement that the window protection was requested “out of an abundance of caution” ahead of potential marches to the state capitol in coming days.
“The Capitol Police continue to work with the Illinois State Police and other law enforcement entities to make sure the complex and surrounding area remain safe,” spokesman Henry Haupt said in a statement. “While we don’t discuss staffing levels or security protocols, I can confirm that the Secretary of State Capitol Police are remaining vigilant and taking every measure available to ensure the Capitol Complex is safe and secure.”
Although Capitol Police and other law enforcement agencies requested that some windows be boarded up, members of Office of the Architect of the Capitol are the ones doing the work.
The governor's office in a statement said: "The Illinois National Guard will not interfere with peaceful protestors exercising their First Amendment rights. The role of the soldiers is to aide local authorities in enforcing street closures and designated perimeters."
Government offices across the country also are taking steps. The South Carolina Statehouse is closing for five days. California Gov. Gavin Newsom on Thursday mobilized 1,000 members of the National Guard and a fence was installed around the state Capitol grounds in Sacramento. Members of the Pennsylvania National Guard will be brought in to protect the state Capitol as well.
In Washington, thousands of police and military troops are in place. Eight-foot fencing has been put in place around the Capitol, where rioters ransacked offices earlier this month.