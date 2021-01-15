Illinois National Guard being deployed, Capitol windows being boarded up in advance of weekend

SPRINGFIELD — Gov. J.B. Pritzker on Friday said Illinois National Guard members will be in place this weekend in Springfield in response to state capitols being threatened across the country. Crews on Friday installed plywood on some Statehouse windows.

“Our exemplary members of the Illinois National Guard will be working closely with our State Police as well as local and federal authorities to keep our capital city safe. We will continue to be fully transparent with the public on any new information and the steps we are taking to respond," the governor said in a statement.

The FBI sent a warning earlier this week saying they were monitoring plans for armed protests at all 50 state capitals and in Washington, D.C., in the days leading up to President-elect Joe Biden’s inauguration.

Illinois Secretary of State Capitol Police said in a statement that the window protection was requested “out of an abundance of caution” ahead of potential marches to the state capitol in coming days.