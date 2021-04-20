 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Illinois National Guard deploys to Chicago ahead of Derek Chauvin verdict
0 comments
topical

Illinois National Guard deploys to Chicago ahead of Derek Chauvin verdict

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

CHICAGO — Members of the Illinois National Guard will be deployed starting Tuesday ahead of an expected verdict in the trial of a former Minneapolis police officer charged with George Floyd's death, Gov. J.B. Pritzker said. 

Pritzker said Monday that the move was in response to a request from Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot. His office said 125 personnel would be deployed to support Chicago police. Their "limited mission" would include helping manage street closures during demonstrations, Pritzker's office said.

The murder case against former Officer Derek Chauvin in the death of George Floyd went to the jury Monday in a city on edge against another round of unrest like the one that erupted last year over the harrowing video of Chauvin with his knee on the Black man’s neck.

Former officer Derek Chauvin, who is white, faces murder and manslaughter charges after pinning his knee against Floyd's neck last May. Disturbing video footage of Floyd's death prompted demonstrations and calls for racial justice nationwide. In Chicago, chaos followed some protests. The case went to the jury Monday.

"It is critical that those who wish to peacefully protest against the systemic racism and injustice that holds back too many of our communities continue to be able to do so," Pritzker said in a statement. "Members of the Guard and the Illinois State Police will support the City of Chicago's efforts to protect the rights of peaceful protestors and keep our families safe."

The release of the showing Toledo's killing occurred as the trial of Derek Chauvin, accused of killing George Floyd, is wrapping up in Minneapolis.

In the same statement, Lightfoot explained that she made the request "out of an abundance of caution," saying there weren't any known threats.

Chicago has recently seen several days of mostly peaceful protests and vigils over the death of 13-year-old Adam Toledo, who was fatally shot by a Chicago police officer.

Pritzker serious mug

Pritzker
0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Chad's President Deby has died of injuries suffered on frontline, says army spokesman

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News