Illinois National Guard dispels rumors of military action related to coronavirus

In recent days, the account has tried to clear up popular videos showing armored vehicles driving on Illinois roads and being transported by train.

“The train moving military equipment is not moving National Guard vehicles,” read a tweet on Thursday. “The military moves vehicles all the time. Relax, folks! :).”

The Guard’s account has also tweeted confirmations in recent days that soldiers are not shutting down highways, setting up driver checkpoints or preparing to enforce a national quarantine.

“Disinformation can tear us apart. We are part of the community, we live and work alongside you every day,” read part of a tweet thread on Friday. “When you see something you question, or that doesn't seem ‘normal,’ ask us, we're here to make sure you're informed.”

Each U.S. state, the District of Columbia and the territories of Puerto Rico, Guam and the U.S. Virgin Islands has its own National Guard. It is the only American military force that can function in a non-military way.

Illinois’ Guard, for example, has been previously activated during the Pritzker administration to help with flooding preparation and recovery along the Mississippi River.