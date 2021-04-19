Illinois National Guard members activated ahead of Derek Chauvin verdict

“At the request of Mayor (Lori) Lightfoot, I am activating members of the Illinois National Guard to support the city in keeping our communities safe,” Pritzker said. “It is critical that those who wish to peacefully protest against the systemic racism and injustice that holds back too many of our communities continue to be able to do so. Members of the Guard and the Illinois State Police will support the City of Chicago’s efforts to protect the rights of peaceful protestors and keep our families safe.”

Lightfoot said the city’s greatest priority was ensuring the safety and security of the public.

“While there is no actionable intelligence at this time, we want to be fully prepared out of an abundance of caution,” she said. “Our city has a long history of peacefully expressing its First Amendment rights and I encourage residents to exercise their rights to free speech this coming week thoughtfully, respectfully and peacefully."

Pritzker also directed the Illinois State Police to support the Chicago Police Department with additional troopers. The troopers will work closely with the Chicago Police Department and other local law enforcement, his office said.