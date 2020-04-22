Illinois National Guard opens coronavirus testing site near Aurora outlet mall for anyone with COVID-19 symptoms

The Illinois National Guard opened a coronavirus testing location in Aurora Wednesday as part of a statewide effort to respond to the ongoing pandemic.
Anyone with COVID-19 symptoms can be tested at the site for free, according to officials. People do not need a doctor's note in order to be tested, Gov. J.B. Pritzker said during his daily news briefing Wednesday.
All health care workers and first responders can be tested at the site regardless of symptoms.
The Illinois National Guard set up the drive-through testing facility near the Chicago Premium Outlets mall near Bilter Road off of Interstate 88 in Aurora. The mall temporarily closed on March 19 due to the pandemic.
The testing site at 1650 Premium Outlet Blvd. has had an increased presence of National Guard members since Monday. National Guard Brig. Gen. Richard Neely, the adjutant general for Illinois, said about 70 guardsmen from units in Rockford and the Bartonville area are at the site.
"Some may say it's odd that people in uniform, the National Guard, are out here supporting this event, but we know that we bring a unique capability with our medical teams and our logistics teams to be able to provide this support here," Neely said.
The location will be able to test up to 600 people a day and will be open seven days a week from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. or until the testing capacity is reached for the day. People should enter the site from Farnsworth Avenue.
At a news conference Wednesday, Aurora Mayor Richard Irvin thanked Simon Property Group, the owner of the outlet mall, for providing the location for the testing site. Irvin said Aurora officials listened to concerns from experts and residents who continually said more testing facilities were needed in the area.
"Testing gives us insight into the future and how we can progress safely and successfully as we open our government," Irvin said. "This testing site is sorely needed in this area and greatly appreciated by Aurorans and those in surrounding communities."
The testing will involve self-administered swabs. Each person will be handed the swabs and directions through their car window. They will then have to swab their own nose and place the swab back in a bottle to return the sample.
The Illinois National Guard has set up other coronavirus screening sites at Markham, Bloomington and Harwood Heights. Pritzker also announced an additional drive-through testing site in Rockford will debut on Friday.
Aurora Police Chief Kristen Ziman said the new site means better access to testing for the city's first responders and continued to stress that first responders need to stay healthy so they can help the rest of the community during the pandemic.
Aurora Ald. Judd Lofchie, 10th Ward, said he believes a large scale testing site was needed in the city.
On Tuesday, VNA Health Care announced it is expanding testing for the virus at its site in Aurora and at three other locations. The services offered by VNA are available by appointment only for people with COVID-19 symptoms.
"The fact that we have VNA in other locations especially on the West Side, it is great to have the National Guard's site on the East Side," Lofchie said.
Irvin hopes that through the National Guard's site, VNA site, hospitals and private doctors, Aurora will have the capacity to test 1,000 people per day for the coronavirus.
On Tuesday, 28 additional cases of COVID-19 were confirmed in Aurora, bringing the total number of cases to 330 with seven deaths, according to city officials.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.