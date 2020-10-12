Illinois nears 9,000 COVID-19 deaths

As of Sunday night, IDPH reported 1,764 people in Illinois were being hospitalized with COVID-19, including 377 patients who were in intensive care units, 153 of whom were on ventilators.

On a weekly average basis, those numbers are all up substantially from the prior week. Over the past seven days, IDPH reported an average of 1,752 COVID-19 patients hospitalized each day, up nearly 10 percent from the prior week. ICU usage was up more than 4.5 percent, to 388 per day, while ventilator usage, at an average of 154 per day, was up 2.7 percent from the prior week.

Regional numbers

As of Friday, Oct. 9, the most recent date for which regional numbers are available, Region 1 in northwest Illinois continued to have the highest rolling average test positivity rate, at 9.7 percent. That number had risen in five of the past 10 days.

Region 1 continues to be under enhanced mitigation measures, which include a ban on indoor dining and drinking at bars and restaurants.

Region 6, in eastern Illinois, which includes the Urbana-Champaign metropolitan area, continued to have the lowest positivity rate largely due to the aggressive testing program being carried out on the main campus of the University of Illinois.