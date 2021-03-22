Illinois nears ‘bridge’ phase with 64% of seniors receiving at least 1 vaccine dose

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

All Illinoisans will be eligible for the vaccine as of April 12, although Chicago may delay that rollout. On Monday, vaccine eligibility was expanded to university professors, members of the media and government workers. Information on where to find vaccine appointments is available at coronavirus.illinois.gov.

Per the bridge phase, the largest capacity increase is to social events, which can allow 250 people indoors and 500 outdoors. Previously, those were capped at 50 people. Recreation activities are allowed with groups up to 100 or 50 percent of capacity indoors, while outdoor recreation is limited to groups of 100, with multiple groups allowed at the same site. Ticketed recreation events are allowed to hold 60 percent of the facility’s capacity.

Restaurants and bars can increase capacity from 25 percent to 30 percent, and outdoor capacity is allowed up to 50 percent for standing areas. In seating areas, parties of up to 10 are allowed and different parties must be seated six feet apart.

For businesses, offices, retail stores and fitness centers, capacity will increase from 50 percent to 60 percent. Amusement parks and museums can increase from 25 percent to 60 percent. Theaters and zoos can have up to 60 percent capacity as well.