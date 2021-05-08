Illinois nonprofit director charged with stealing more than $800,000 meant for disabled children

The former executive director of a North Shore nonprofit aimed at helping disabled children has been charged in federal court with stealing more than $800,000 from the organization and using it to pay down his credit card and on other personal expenses.

Stuart Nitzkin, 45, of Deerfield, was charged in a criminal information made public Thursday with one count of wire fraud.

Defendants charged by way of an information, as opposed to grand jury indictment, typically intend to plead guilty. Court records show an arraignment has been set for Wednesday and that he may change his plea to guilty at that hearing.

According to the four-page information, Nitzkin was executive director of Organization A, a nonprofit group “committed to empowering physically disabled children to participate in physical and psychological rehabilitation through sports.”

Though the charges do not name the organization, online records show it was the American Friends of the Israel Sport Center for the Disabled, the U.S. chapter of a charity founded in 1960 and described on its website as “one of the world pioneers in the field of sport rehabilitation,” specializing in the physical and psychological rehabilitation of Israeli children and youth.