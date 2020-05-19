Illinois now doing more coronavirus tests per capita than New York as reopening day nears

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

Illinois is now completing more COVID-19 tests per capita than any other state in the country, according to Gov. J.B. Pritzker.

During his daily press conference, Pritzker said Illinois surpassed New York in that measure over the past seven days.

Currently, Illinois Department of Public Health is reporting a total of 98,030 cases, including 4,379 deaths. A total of 621,684 tests have been administered in total, with 18,443 being tested in the past 24 hours.

"There's much more work to do advance testing to make it even more widely available but I do want to recognize the folks at this juncture who made this happen," Pritzker said, thanking the many who have been executing the tests and working to make testing available.

New York has tested 1,467,739 people as of Tuesday. According to the U.S. Census Bureau, 12,671,821 people live in Illinois and 19,453,561 live in New York state.

Illinois has seen its largest increase in tests administered in the last week, according to state testing data.