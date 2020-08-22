Illinois nursing home complaints not properly investigated amid pandemic that killed thousands of residents

A month after firing the state’s top nursing home regulator without explanation and disciplining another, the Illinois Department of Public Health acknowledged Friday that the agency did not properly process or investigate complaints of neglect and abuse for months during the coronavirus pandemic.
In a news release, the agency said it hired a consulting firm and a former federal prosecutor to conduct a “top to bottom” outside review of its Bureau of Long-Term Care. The bureau oversees regulation of nursing homes and other long-term care facilities, which have been tied to more than half of Illinois’ COVID-19 deaths.
“Our top priority as a regulator of long-term care facilities in Illinois is ensuring vulnerable Illinoisans are kept safe by those responsible for their care,” IDPH Director Dr. Ngozi Ezike said in the release. “Anything short of that is unacceptable, and our entire department is committed to getting this right as we move forward.”
From March 15 through June 30, the release stated, abuse and neglect complaints about long-term care facilities weren’t properly reviewed as required by state law. The agency later investigated 272 allegations and substantiated “the factual circumstances of 17 of those complaints,” according to the release.
The agency said it had hired Manatt Health Strategies to conduct “a top-to-bottom review of the division, with a focus on recommending best practices to ensure proper licensure and oversight activities by the Bureau of Long-Term Care.”
The agency said it also hired A. Courtney Cox, a former federal prosecutor, “to take a closer look at specific investigations IDPH conducted into complaints made concerning long-term care facilities during the COVID-19 pandemic. This review will inform IDPH’s efforts to improve existing procedures.”
An IDPH spokeswoman did not immediately respond to a request for an interview.
The Tribune has been pressing the agency to release documents that could explain why, in late July, it removed Debra Bryars, an agency deputy director paid roughly $120,000 a year who ran the Office of Health Care Regulation, and Aimee Isham, who oversaw the Bureau of Long Term Care at roughly $110,000 a year.
The department didn’t announce the departures at the time, only confirming them when asked by a reporter for WBEZ. The agency also wouldn’t say why the two regulators were removed from their posts. Records show Bryars was terminated and Isham was put on paid leave, without a length noted. Neither has responded to messages.
The Tribune also filed a request for records that could shed light on why the pair were removed. A state attorney working with the agency told the Tribune the agency would respond this week to the Tribune’s appeal, but the agency has yet to do so.
The state health department, designated by law as the state’s top regulator of nursing homes, is also the state’s lead agency fighting COVID-19. A Tribune investigation early in the pandemic found a high percentage of Illinois nursing homes had been cited for poor infection control practices, prompting advocates to warn that the state needed to aggressively monitor and fight the virus.
Gov. J.B. Pritzker and top leaders have repeatedly said their swift actions limited the virus’ spread and saved lives. Yet the agency’s efforts have at times been broadly criticized as too timid and uncoordinated. Facilities complained they needed help getting more staff and protective gear as infections swept through hundreds of facilities.
The virus has been blamed for killing more than 4,000 Illinois long-term care residents and workers, at last count. Recent federal data showed that the state’s death rate for nursing home residents, at nearly 48 deaths per 1,000 people, puts Illinois among the worst third of states and territories.
Public criticism of the state’s oversight efforts has waned as deaths tied to long-term care facilities began dropping significantly in recent months, from nearly 500 a week in May to now fewer than 100 a week. Homes are now beginning to accept visitors again.
