Illinois nursing homes will soon have COVID vaccine. Next hurdle? Resident, staff skeptics.

Nurse Dambo Sakala was discussing doubts about the COVID-19 vaccine with colleagues at the Cahokia nursing home where he works just a few weeks ago, but now, he's pleading with them to get vaccinated.

He told coworkers in early December that he was afraid the vaccine development was rushed. He worried it hadn't been tested properly. He was concerned about side effects. Personal protective equipment like face masks and gloves had shielded him from the coronavirus for almost a year while he cared for COVID-19 patients at Autumn Meadows of Cahokia, so he thought he would take his chances without vaccination.

Then Sakala tested positive for COVID-19.

"It's been the worst thing I've experienced in my life," he said last week from his Collinsville home. "... I've done some reading up on the vaccine. Even if there's any kind of side effect, it is nothing like what I just went through."

Sakala said he has gone back to the coworkers he swapped qualms with to urge them to take the vaccine when they get the chance. "A whole lot of my coworkers said they were not going to take it. I was just like them," he said. "I've been talking to so many of my friends, 'Please, please take it.'"