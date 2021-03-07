 Skip to main content
Illinois offers webinars in March on using ladders safely
SPRINGFIELD — The Illinois Department of Labor wants to decrease the number of ladder-related injuries and deaths through education during March, "National Ladder Safety Month."

The agency's division of the federal Occupational Health and Safety Administration is planning free weekly webinars on how to stay safe while climbing the rungs.

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission reports that about 500,000 people are injured and 300 people die annually in ladder-related injuries.

Labor Director Michael Kleinik says safety precautions are vital when climbing, "from the smallest step ladder to the tallest extension ladder."

Webinars are free when participants register online at https://www.laddersafetymonth.com/Participate/Scheduled-Events. Topics include choosing a ladder; inspection and setup; safety while climbing; safety at the top; and misconceptions about ladder safety.

The America Ladder Institute also offers online training and a safety certificate after completing the course and a ladder safety test.

