Illinois parents sue Robinhood trading app after 20-year-old son dies by suicide thinking he lost $730,000

“He had no money to satisfy this margin call, and he had no one to contact who could explain what was going on,” the lawsuit states.

“Tragically, Robinhood’s communications were completely misleading, because, in reality, Alex did not owe any money,” the complaint reads. “He held options in his account that more than covered his obligation, and the massive negative balance would have been erased by the exercise and settlement of the puts he held.”

But Robinhood “never bothered to explain this to Alex or to respond to his increasingly desperate pleas for help,” the paperwork states.

Believing he was obligated to repay the six-figure deficit, Alex entered a “complete panic,” the lawsuit alleges.

“This resulted in a highly distressed mental condition in Alex, an uncontrollable impulse to commit suicide,” it states.

The college student got on his bicycle and left his family’s home in Naperville, dying by suicide later that day, the filing says.

“If you’re reading this, I am dead,” he wrote in a suicide letter excerpted in the complaint.

“How was a 20 year old with no income able to get assigned almost a million dollars’ worth of leverage?” he asked.