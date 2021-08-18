Illinois pharmacist faces federal charges for allegedly selling COVID-19 vaccine cards

A Chicago pharmacist was arrested for allegedly selling authentic COVID-19 vaccination cards on eBay.

Tangtang Zhao, 34, allegedly sold 125 vaccination cards from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention for $10 each during March and April 2021. Zhao is accused of taking the cards from his employer, an unnamed national pharmacy chain that administered vaccines, and sold them online to 11 different buyers, according to a news release from the Department of Justice.

He is charged with 12 counts of theft of government property, according to the release. He faces a maximum of 10 years for each count if convicted.

“We take seriously, and will vigorously investigate, any criminal offense that contributes to the distrust around vaccines and vaccination status,” Assistant Attorney General Kenneth A. Polite Jr. of the Justice Department’s Criminal Division said in the statement.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0