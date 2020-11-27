Illinois’ plan for COVID-19 vaccine distribution puts front-line health care workers first, but many details still up in air

The state in October laid out the framework for how it intends to distribute a COVID-19 vaccine with top priority going to the “critical workforce” that provides health care, staff and residents in long-term care and assisted living facilities, and essential workers outside the health care industry.

Projections of the number of doses the state will receive are “constantly in flux,” said Illinois Department of Public Health Director Dr. Ngozi Ezike, who in one week gave dramatically different estimates.

Ezike said last week that officials were initially told Illinois would at first get about 400,000 doses. As of Tuesday, she said that estimate had been reduced to “something like 80,000” initial doses.

“We know that even if everything goes smoothly in the next couple of weeks and the vaccine is shipped, we know there won’t be many doses,” Ezike said Tuesday.