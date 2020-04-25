Illinois Poison Center sees increase in calls, state health official says

“We’re still climbing this peak, and we’re still, you know, not only climbing but as the curve has bent, it is flattening," Gov. J.B. Pritzker said. "So I don’t know whether there will be any prolonged period of plateau. I hope that we’re able to simply peak and start going down again. But all of that is just something we’re going to have to wait and see.”

Across the states, 4,699 people were hospitalized with the coronavirus as of early Saturday, with 1,244 of those patients in intensive care units and 763 on ventilators.

After recently extending Illinois’ stay-at-home order until May 30, Pritzker said it will be wait-and-see regarding summer activities such as youth baseball, summer camps and children’s classes.

“Those answers just aren’t clear yet,” the governor said. “And I know that everybody would like a definitive answer. Believe me, I wish I had one.”

The fate of summer events may hinge on the state’s testing, contact tracing and whether certain activities or events can be held while still adhering to social distancing or safe practices, the governor said. Ezike acknowledged that stay-at-home requirements are trying, but said continuing them for now is the best way to proceed in the fight against the coronavirus.