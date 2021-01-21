Illinois positivity rate progress sparks more mitigation movement

SPRINGFIELD – Only one of the state’s 11 COVID-19 mitigation regions remains at the highest level of restricted activity Thursday as the statewide case positivity rate continues to decline.

The Illinois Department of Public Health announced Thursday that Region 7, which includes Will and Kankakee counties, was moved to Tier 1 mitigations, while Region 6 in east-central Illinois moved back to base Phase 4 guidelines.

That left only Region 4 in the Metro East region near the St. Louis border in the strictest Tier 3 mitigations.

Regions can move downward if test positivity rates meet certain levels, hospitalizations for COVID-19 decrease for at least seven of 10 days and at least 20% of hospital and intensive care beds remain unoccupied.

To move to Phase 4, a positivity rate must remain below 6.5% for three straight days, while a rate between 6.5% and 8% allows movement to Tier 1 mitigations and a rate from 8% to 12% allows movement to Tier 2 mitigations from Tier 3.

Indoor dining is not allowed until a region moves into Tier 1, at which point it is permitted at 25% capacity. Drinks can be served in Tier 1 as long as food is served. Museums and casinos can reopen in Tier 2, as can indoor fitness classes, according to state guidance.