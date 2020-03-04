Illinois’ public health chief heading to Washington to push for more resources to battle coronavirus

Illinois’ public health chief is pushing for additional federal resources to prevent the coronavirus from spreading through the state, where the estimated cost of the response so far tops $20 million.

Dr. Ngozi Ezike will travel to Washington, D.C., on Wednesday to push for additional resources, including more testing kits and other equipment and funding for preparedness efforts, she told Illinois lawmakers at a Tuesday hearing about the coronavirus.

The state and local public health departments in Illinois have spent more than $20 million so far to combat the illness that’s created a global public health crisis.

“We are pressing on the (Centers for Disease Control and Prevention) to make more testing reagents available to us so that we can expand our testing,” said Ezike, director of the Illinois Department of Public Health. “The best way for us to know if there’s circulating virus in our communities would be to be able to do more testing."

The department is using kits daily to test for the coronavirus, and at last count, there were roughly 2,200 kits available, Ezike said.

The request for additional testing kits would mean that when those have all been used “there won’t be any pause and we can continue to test.”