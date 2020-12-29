Illinois public health officials report 106 deaths due to COVID-19

SPRINGFIELD — Illinois public health officials on Tuesday reported 5,644 newly confirmed COVID-19 infections and 106 new deaths.
The Illinois Department of Public Health reported the new cases were confirmed from among 66,786 tests, placing the seven-day positivity rate to 7.4%. The number of hospitalized coronavirus patients totaled 4,313 late Monday.
Since March, the virus has claimed 16,179 lives statewide and infected about 948,000 people. About half the deaths can be tied to nursing homes and other long-term care facilities.
Vaccination of Illinois nursing home residents began this week. They are first in line for the vaccine, along with medical workers. More than 112,000 people had been vaccinated statewide as of Dec. 24, according to public health officials.
House votes to override Trump's veto of defense bill
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Democratic-controlled House voted overwhelmingly to override President Donald Trump’s veto of a defense policy bill, setting the stage for what would be the first veto override of his presidency.
House members voted 322-87 on Monday to override the veto, well above the two-thirds needed to override. The Senate, which is expected to vote on the override this week, also needs to approve it by a two-thirds majority.
Trump rejected the defense bill last week, saying it failed to limit social media companies he claims were biased against him during his failed reelection campaign. Trump also opposes language that allows for the renaming of military bases that honor Confederate leaders.
The defense bill, known as the National Defense Authorization Act, or NDAA, affirms 3% pay raises for U.S. troops and authorizes more than $740 billion in military programs and construction.
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., said after the vote that the House had done its part to ensure the NDAA becomes law "despite the president’s dangerous sabotage efforts.''
Trump's “reckless veto would have denied our service members hazard-duty pay,'' removed key protections for global peace and security and ”undermined our nation’s values and work to combat racism, by blocking overwhelmingly bipartisan action to rename military bases,'' Pelosi said.
Sen. Jim Inhofe, R-Okla., chairman of the Senate Armed Services Committee, called the bill “absolutely vital to our national security and our troops,'' adding, "Our men and women who volunteer to wear the uniform shouldn’t be denied what they need — ever.”
Trump has succeeded throughout his four-year term in enforcing party discipline in Congress, with few Republicans willing to publicly oppose him. The bipartisan vote on the widely popular defense bill showed the limits of Trump's influence in the final weeks before he leaves office, and came minutes after 130 House Republicans voted against a Trump-supported plan to increase COVID-19 relief checks to $2,000. The House approved the larger payments, but the plan faces an uncertain future in the Republican-controlled Senate, another sign of Trump's fading hold over Congress.
Trump has offered a series of rationales for rejecting the defense bill. He urged lawmakers to impose limits on Twitter and other social media companies he claimed are biased against him, as well as to strip out language that allows for the renaming of military bases such as Fort Benning and Fort Hood that honor Confederate leaders. Trump also claimed without evidence that the biggest winner from the defense bill would be China.
In his veto message, Trump also said the bill restricts his ability to conduct foreign policy, "particularly my efforts to bring our troops home.'' Trump was referring to provisions in the bill that impose conditions on his plan to withdraw thousands of troops from Afghanistan and Germany. The measures require the Pentagon to submit reports certifying that the proposed withdrawals would not jeopardize U.S. national security.
The veto override was supported by 212 Democrats, 109 Republicans and an independent. Twenty Democrats opposed the override, along with 66 Republicans and an independent.
House GOP leader Kevin McCarthy of California missed the vote, but Wyoming Rep. Liz Cheney, a member of Republican leadership, supported the override, as did Rep. Mac Thornberry of Texas, the top Republican on the House Armed Services panel. Thornberry is retiring this year and the bill is named in his honor.
The Senate approved the bill 84-13 earlier this month, well above the margin needed to override a presidential veto. Trump has vetoed eight other bills, but those were all sustained because supporters did not gain the two-thirds vote needed in each chamber for the bills to become law without Trump’s signature.
Rhode Island Sen. Jack Reed, the top Democrat on the Senate Armed Services Committee, said Trump’s declaration that China gained from the defense bill was false. He also noted the shifting explanations Trump had given for the veto.
“From Confederate base names to social media liability provisions ... to imaginary and easily refutable charges about China, it’s hard to keep track of President Trump’s unprincipled, irrational excuses for vetoing this bipartisan bill,'' Reed said.
Reed called the Dec. 23 veto “Trump’s parting gift to (Russian President Vladimir) Putin and a lump of coal for our troops. Donald Trump is showing more devotion to Confederate base names than to the men and women who defend our nation.''
Rep. Adam Smith, D-Wash., chairman of the House Armed Services Committee, said Trump's veto "made it clear that he does not care about the needs of our military personnel and their families.''
The measure guides Pentagon policy and cements decisions about troop levels, new weapons systems and military readiness, personnel policy and other military goals. Many programs, including military construction, can only go into effect if the bill is approved.
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, in a rare break with Trump, had urged passage of the defense bill despite Trump’s veto threat. McConnell said it was important for Congress to continue its nearly six-decade-long streak of passing the defense policy bill. — Associated Press
House approves Trump's $2K checks, sending to GOP-led Senate
WASHINGTON (AP) — The House voted overwhelmingly Monday to increase COVID-19 relief checks to $2,000, meeting President Donald Trump’s demand for bigger payments and sending the bill to the GOP-controlled Senate, where the outcome is highly uncertain.
Democrats led passage, 275-134, their majority favoring additional assistance, but dozens of Republicans suddenly joined in approval. While Democrats favored bigger checks, Congress had settled on smaller $600 payments in a compromise over the big year-end relief bill Trump reluctantly signed into law. The president's GOP allies opposed more spending and Trump's push puts them in a difficult spot.
The vote was a stunning turn of events from just days ago, when House Republicans blocked Trump's demands during a Christmas Eve session. After Trump spent days fuming from his private club in Florida, where he is spending the holidays, dozens of Republicans preferred to link with Democrats rather than buck the outgoing president. Senators were set to return to session Tuesday, forced to consider the measure amid similar, stark GOP divisions.
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi declared, “Republicans have a choice: Vote for this legislation or vote to deny the American people the bigger paychecks they need."
The showdown could end up as more symbol than substance. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., has declined to say publicly how the Senate will handle the bill when Democrats there try to push it forward for a vote on Tuesday.
After the robust House vote, Senate Democratic leader Chuck Schumer warned, “There is no good reason for Senate Republicans to stand in the way.”
Republican Rep. Mo Brooks of Alabama, a conservative who supported Trump's extraordinary and futile challenge of the election results, counted himself Monday among the opponents of a more generous relief package and Trump's call for higher payments.
“It’s money we don’t have, we have to borrow to get and we can’t afford to pay back," he said on “Fox and Friends."
But Republican Rep. Elise Stefanik of New York said she was open to the idea of $2,000 checks. “Many Americans are in dire need of relief," she said on the show. — Associated Press
Ohio police officer fired in fatal shooting of Black man
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — A white Ohio police officer was fired Monday after bodycam footage showed him fatally shooting 47-year-old Andre Hill — a Black man who was holding a cellphone — and failing to administer first aid for several minutes.
Columbus police officer Adam Coy was fired hours after a hearing was held to determine his employment, Columbus Public Safety Director Ned Pettus Jr. said in a statement.
“The actions of Adam Coy do not live up to the oath of a Columbus Police officer, or the standards we, and the community, demand of our officers,” the statement read. “The shooting of Andre Hill is a tragedy for all who loved him in addition to the community and our Division of Police.”
Coy remains under criminal investigation for last week's shooting.
The decision came after Pettus concluded a hearing to determine whether the actions taken by Coy in the moments before and after the fatal shooting of Hill on Tuesday were justified. The public safety director upheld the recommendation of Police Chief Thomas Quinlan, who made a video statement Christmas Eve, saying he had seen enough to recommend Coy be terminated.
Quinlan expedited the investigation and bypassed procedure to file two departmental charges alleging critical misconduct against Coy in the death of Hill.
“This is what accountability looks like. The evidence provided solid rationale for termination,” Quinlan said after Coy's termination Monday afternoon. "Mr. Coy will now have to answer to the state investigators for the death of Andre Hill.”
Members of the local Fraternal Order of Police attended the hearing on behalf of Coy, who was not in attendance, according to a statement from Pettus’ office.
“Officer Coy was given the opportunity today to come and participate,” Brian Steel, vice president of the police union, told reporters Monday. "He elected not to participate. I do not know why … I would have liked to have him here, but it’s his decision.”
Coy and another officer responded to a neighbor’s nonemergency call after 1 a.m. Tuesday about a car in front of his house in the city’s northwest side that had been running, then shut off, then turned back on, according to a copy of the call released Wednesday.
Mayor Andrew Ginther said it remains unclear if that car had anything to do with Hill.
Police bodycam footage showed Hill emerging from a garage and holding up a cellphone in his left hand seconds before he was fatally shot by Coy. There is no audio because the officer hadn’t activated the body camera; an automatic “look back” feature captured the shooting without audio.
Hill lay on the garage floor for several minutes without any officer on the scene coming to his aid.
An investigation is also being conducted into the other officers who responded to the call that ended in Hill being shot, who Quinlan said also appear to have either failed to activate their body cameras or to render Hill aid. He said any others who violated department protocols will be held accountable.
Officers must activate their body cameras as soon as they are dispatched to a major incident such as a shooting, robbery or burglary, under departmental policy. Although Coy was dispatched on a nonemergency call, the call became an enforcement action when the officer interacted with Hill because that was separate from the original call, said police department spokesperson Sgt. James Fuqua.
In addition to an internal police investigation, Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost was appointed a special prosecutor in the death of Hill on Thursday. — Associated Press
1.28 million people screened at U.S. airports, a pandemic record
The U.S. Transportation Security Administration said it screened 1.28 million passengers on Sunday at U.S. airports, the highest number since mid-March, when the coronavirus pandemic slashed travel demand.
The number of U.S. air travelers is still about 50% lower than the same date last year, but Sunday was the sixth day in the last 10 that volume surpassed 1 million. The rise comes despite public health officials urging Americans to avoid holiday travel this year as coronavirus cases have jumped.
The United States has reported more than 19 million COVID-19 cases and 333,180 coronavirus-related deaths.
Over the last 10 days, about 10.2 million people have been screened at U.S. airports, compared to nearly 25 million over the same period last year.
U.S. airlines are set to receive $15 billion in addition payroll assistance after President Donald Trump signed a COVID-19 relief measure on Sunday. The new government aid will requires American Airlines and United Airlines to return more than 32,000 workers to payrolls who were furloughed in October.
Southwest Airlines Chief Executive Gary Kelly told workers Sunday in an email that the funding "means we can stop the movement toward furloughs and pay cuts that we previously announced.... We currently do not anticipate the need to conduct any furloughs or pay cuts next year."
Earlier this month, Southwest had issued notices to 6,828 employees warning them that they could be furloughed. — Reuters
A bust of Breonna Taylor was damaged in an apparent act of vandalism
A bust of Breonna Taylor erected to honor her memory was found smashed and vandalized in Oakland, California.
The ceramic bust, which depicts a smiling Taylor, was installed in downtown Oakland near City Hall. The bust was secured on a base with a plaque that read "Say her name: Breonna Taylor."
But on Saturday, just two weeks after its installation, the sculpture was found in pieces. Chunks from the back and side of the bust were missing, and parts of Taylor's ceramic face were chipped.
The Oakland Police Department confirmed to CNN that it's investigating the act of vandalism, though it didn't identify any potential suspects or motives.
Leo Carson, the artist who created the bust, told CNN that he considers it "an act of racist aggression aimed at suppressing the fight for Black freedom."
He found out the bust was damaged in an Instagram message, he said, when a follower sent him an image of its smashed pieces.
The act of vandalism was an affront to Carson's motivation behind the bust, which he said he created to "uplift and embolden protesters" when they gather in downtown Oakland to organize against racism and injustice, he told CNN.
In March, Taylor, a 26-year-old EMT, was shot and killed by police in her Louisville, Kentucky, apartment during a botched raid. Her death at the hands of law enforcement, and its proximity to the killings of Ahmaud Arbery and George Floyd, helped fuel a massive movement for racial justice and police reform.
To prevent future damage to the Taylor bust, Carson intends to rebuild it in bronze with donations from the GoFundMe page, which has already surpassed its $5,000 goal.
"The vandals wanted to intimidate and silence the Black Lives Matter movement, and this is a demonstration that they are few and we are thousands," Carson said of reaching his fundraising goal.
Any leftover funds will be donated to Taylor's family, Carson wrote on the fundraising platform. — CNN
A homeless man rescued all the animals at a shelter after it caught on fire
A homeless man risked his life to save several cats and dogs trapped at an Atlanta animal shelter after it caught fire, the facility's founder said.
Keith Walker, 53, rushed into the W-Underdogs shelter on December 18 after a fire engulfed its kitchen.
"I was nervous as hell, I'm not going to lie. I was really scared to go in there with all that smoke. But God put me there to save those animals," Walker told CNN. "If you love a dog, you can love anyone in the world. My dog is my best friend, and I wouldn't be here without him, so I knew I had to save all those other dogs."
While the shelter was not completely destroyed, the fire left it uninhabitable, according to W-Underdogs founder Gracie Hamlin.
Luckily, W-Underdogs was only a week away from moving into its new facility in Atlanta, where the animals now reside.
"He is my guardian angel," Hamlin told CNN. "Even the firefighters didn't want to handle the dogs. They called animal control, but Keith was already in the building pulling out the cats and dogs until they were all safe."
Hamlin previously knew Walker, who has been homeless since he was 13 years old, because she lets him keep his dog, a pit bull named Bravo, at the shelter every night.
Walker was on his way to pick up Bravo and take him for a walk when he saw the fire. He was able to rescue all the animals — six dogs and 10 cats.
"I can't thank him enough for saving my animals," Hamlin said. "I'm still in disbelief, because I've been around a fire and I know how fast they flare up. He is my hero." — CNN