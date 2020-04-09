Illinois public health officials say coronavirus numbers may be improving

She did not, however, say that the state has reached the point where cases have peaked and that people must continue to practice social distancing and staying home as much as possible to reduce the spread of the virus.

"With guarded optimism, we're hoping that we're getting close to either the peak or the plateau," she said. "It's not clear yet how long that would be. It's really hard to start making specific days like we're X number of days from the peak, but we are heading in that direction."

Some projections have indicated the state could be reaching a peak of the virus in just a few days and the pressure on medical facilities will be at its greatest. However, other projections indicate the state has longer to go before reaching a peak in the epidemic. Reaching a peak in the virus' spread is a key point before officials can consider when a stay at home order could be lifted.

The virus has been confirmed in 78 counties with Stark County reporting its first case.

Deaths from the virus continue to fall most heavily in Cook and the collar counties. The area had 77 of the 82 deaths reported Wednesday. While most fatalities continued to occur among those age 60 and over, Wednesday's toll also included 15 people younger than that, including a man in his 30s.