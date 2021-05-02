Illinois puts $15M into 2 advanced manufacturing academies

NORMAL — Illinois will spend $15 million on two academies that will train hundreds of workers in advanced manufacturing skills, with the first students enrolling later this year, Gov. J.B. Pritzker said.

The advanced manufacturing academies will be at Heartland Community College in the central Illinois community of Normal and at Southwestern Illinois College in Belleville, near St. Louis.

The $15 million comes from Illinois' capital plan, Pritzker's office said Wednesday. Other funding will come from regional partners and employers such as Rivian, which has an electronic-vehicle assembly plant in Normal. The company is providing $1.5 million to create the Electric Vehicle-Energy Storage Manufacturing Training Academy at Heartland Community College.

"This project will help prepare local workers for the well-paid, technical jobs that the clean energy transition requires," said James Chen, the company's vice president of public policy and chief regulatory counsel.