Illinois reaches record 95,000 vaccine doses administered in one day

Pritzker also said the state has seen a 30 percent increase in vaccine supply from the federal government over the last few weeks. Providers across the state, outside of separate shipments to Chicago, can expect about 365,000 doses from the federal weekly shipment in the coming week, he said.

Pritzker anticipates supply to increase in weeks to come as the Biden administration secured an additional 200 million doses of COVID-19 vaccine and the Johnson & Johnson one-shot COVID-19 vaccine awaits approval for emergency use authorization from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

The additional 200 million doses are enough to vaccinate every American adult, but according to the New York Times, that goal may not be met by the end of the summer, as previously reported, due to logistical concerns.

IDPH reported 2,598 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 Friday of 103,009 test results, with an additional 32 deaths.

As of Thursday night, 1,910 COVID-19 patients were reported to be in the hospital. Of those, 437 patients were in intensive care unit beds and 211 were on ventilators.

The state reported a total of 1.15 million cases of COVID-19 from 17 million total test results, and 19,873 total deaths since the pandemic started.