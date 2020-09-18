Illinois receives $1.3 billion from FEMA for $300 in weekly federal jobless benefits authorized by President Trump

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Illinois has received $1.3 billion from the Federal Emergency Management Agency for six weeks of an additional $300 in weekly federal unemployment benefits authorized by President Donald Trump.

The Illinois Department of Employment Security said it began disbursing the funds Sept. 6 for the weeks between July 26 and Aug. 15 and has paid out more than $650 million to about 700,000 eligible claimants.

The agency said in a Friday news release it will continue to pay out funds for the weeks between Aug. 16 and Sept. 5.

In August, Trump signed an executive order authorizing FEMA to spend no more than $44 billion for the Lost Wages Assistance program after a $600 weekly federal unemployment supplement expired at the end of July.

Only claimants who qualify for at least $100 in weekly unemployment benefits, either through state programs or the federal pandemic assistance program, are eligible.