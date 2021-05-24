Illinois records first consecutive days of fewer than 1,000 COVID-19 cases since July 2020

Eventually, the program will expand to 35 counties by the summer, with all counties across the state having some form of this system by the end of the year. IDPH will spend $5.5 million to implement the system statewide throughout the year.

Dr. Ngozi Ezike, director of IDPH, said that the new system would provide for a better warning system for possible COVID-19 outbreaks, as the virus is visible in fecal matter almost immediately after infection.

"Data generated through sampling wastewater will help public health officials better understand the extent of COVID-19 infections in communities," Ezike said. "Measuring the virus levels in untreated wastewater can serve as an early indicator of increasing infections in a community and can inform our public health actions."

Another hiccup in the vaccination reporting system led to a smaller-than-expected number of shots reported Monday, as CVS Pharmacy did not report their vaccines into the system in time for release. IDPH said that CVS' numbers would be included over the next few days.

IDPH reported 36,358 new vaccinations Monday, with the seven-day average remaining steady at 76,133 vaccinations per day.