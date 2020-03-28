Illinois records first infant death as COVID-19 cases continue to rise

CHICAGO — State health officials on Saturday said a total of 13 people have died from coronavirus disease in Illinois, including a Cook County infant and a state worker.
Public Health Director Dr. Ngozi Ezike at a press conference in Chicago said a child dying from COVID-19 is rare and most people recover, but highlights the potentially deadly aspect of the disease.
“If you haven’t been paying attention, maybe this is your wake-up call,” Ezike said.
The child's death is under investigation. The state worker was an employee in the Department of Human Services.
“I know how difficult this news can be, especially about this very young child,” Gov. J.B. Pritzker said during the briefing. “Upon hearing it, I admit I was immediately shaken and it’s appropriate for any of us to grieve today. It’s especially sorrowful for the family of this very small child, for the years stolen from this infant.”
All of the latest deaths were reported in the Chicago area and the collar counties. There were eight in Cook County, two in Kane County and one each in McHenry, Lake and Will counties. All but the infant were over the age of 60. Two were in their 90s.
Macon County health officials also Saturday said a total of 10 test results for COVID-19 are pending, with two positive results and 11 negative results.
The county's Crisis Communication Team on Friday night confirmed the first two cases of the disease in Macon County: a woman in her 50s being treated at HSHS St. Mary's Hospital and a man in his 60s who is isolated at his home.
In a statement Saturday, officials said the county health department immediately began tracking individuals who may have had contact with the patients and notified them.
"We now know that COVID-19 is in our community," the Crisis Communication Team, which is made up of government and health care leaders, said in a statement. "Because testing is not widely available to the general public, it is imperative that community members, whether feeling ill or well, implement social distancing best practices to limit the spread and contraction of COVID-19."
The latest state numbers bring the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Illinois to 3,491 with 47 deaths. Officials have repeatedly stressed that the actual number is probably much higher because many people displaying symptoms of the disease have not been tested. Some of the rapidly-rising case numbers are attributable to increased testing.
As the coronavirus pandemic sickens hundreds more people in Illinois each day, much confusion surrounds the process of testing for the new vir…
Pritzker said that to help meet the growing need for hospital space there, the city of Chicago and the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers are working to convert the McCormick Place Convention Center south of downtown into a field hospital. He said details of that project would be released in the next few days.
To help make sure all Illinoisans have access to health care, Pritzker said his administration is seeking waivers from the federal government to make Medicaid more accessible. Those include requests to suspend the annual renewal process, to fast-track enrollment by waiving many of the verification requirements, guaranteeing that people who are uninsured will have their costs covered and covering all out-of-pocket costs for people who have regular insurance.
Pritzker also announced that after discussions with the Illinois Retail Merchants Association, grocery stores throughout the state will soon start implementing a new set of “best practices” to prevent the virus from spreading in stores.
Customers will soon see signs at the entrance and hear regular announcements on the public address systems reminding them to maintain six feet of separation from fellow shoppers. Stores will also place markers on the floor near checkout aisles indicating where people should stand.
Other measures include installing shield guards at checkout counters to protect employees, a temporary prohibition on reusable bags, offering the option of curbside pickup and encouraging the use of self-service checkout.
Saturday marked the end of the first full week of the stay-at-home order that Pritzker ordered as part of an effort to slow the spread of the disease. That order, along with an order closing all public and private K-12 schools are set to continue through April 7, but it may be extended depending on the state of the pandemic at that time.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.