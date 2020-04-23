Illinois rents fleet of refrigerated trailers as COVID-19 morgue contingency

Cook County, which had recorded 1,142 of the state’s 1,688 COVID-19 deaths as of Thursday, already has refrigerated trailers of its own. An April 9 news release said the county acquired 14 refrigerated trailers and was in the process of securing six more to support a refrigerated warehouse that can hold more than 2,000 decedents.

Cook County’s trailers will be pre-positioned at hospitals experiencing surges so their morgues are not overwhelmed, according to the release.

“We do not anticipate needing any space beyond what we have already acquired,” said Natalia Derevyanny, a county spokesperson.

Refrigerated trailers have been used by hospitals in states such as New York, Massachusetts and Tennessee as overflow morgue capacity.

As of Thursday, according to Illinois Department of Public Health data, Will County has recorded Illinois’ second-most total deaths from COVID-19 with 119, followed by DuPage County with 118 and Lake County with 100. Remaining counties have recorded fewer than 40 each.