Illinois reporting 3,667 COVID-19 cases and 87 deaths
Illinois reporting 3,667 COVID-19 cases and 87 deaths

SPRINGFIELD — Illinois public health officials on Tuesday reported 3,667 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 and 87 new deaths due to the coronavirus.

The Illinois Department of Public Health announced the total number of known infections in the state has reached nearly 1.2 million. The death toll due to COVID-19 now totals 18,883.

During a recent 24-hour period, laboratories conducted 69,285 tests that determined the seven-day statewide test positivity rate is 5.7%, according to public health officials.

As of late Monday, 3,001 people in Illinois were reported hospitalized with COVID-19. Of those, 608 patients were in intensive care units and 320 were on ventilators.

