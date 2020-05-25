Illinois reports 1,713 new cases of COVID-19, 31 additional deaths

×
Transmission electron microscopic image of an isolate from the first U.S. case of COVID-19, formerly known as 2019-nCoV. The spherical viral particles, colorized blue, contain cross-section through the viral genome, seen as black dots.
The Illinois Department of Public Health on Monday announced 1,713 new cases of COVID-19 in Illinois.
The agency also announced 31 additional deaths of people who had tested positive for the disease.
IDPH is now reporting a total of 112,017 cases, including 4,884 deaths, in 100 counties in Illinois. The age of cases ranges from younger than 1 to older than 100 years.
Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 21,643 specimens for a total of 769,564. The statewide 7-day rolling positivity rate, May 16 – May 22 is 12%.
The agency also released the following information about the deaths reported Monday:
Cook County: 1 female 30, 1 male 30, 1 male 40s, 1 male 50s, 2 females 60s, 1 male 60s, 4 females 70s, 3 males 70s, 2 females 80s, 2 males 80s, 1 female 90s, 3 males 90s La Salle County: 2 male 60s Madison County: 1 male 70s McDonough County: 1 female 60s St. Clair County: 1 male 80s Union County: 1 female 50s, 1 female 90s Will County: 1 male 70s Winnebago County: 1 female 70s
Tori Babcock
Tori Babcock, left, is handed a cap and gown box by Jacob Romano, right, on Wednesday as Warrensburg-Latham High School seniors pick up caps and gowns in Warrensburg. WLHS hopes to have their ceremony in the summer so the students can still have their full experience.
JEFF SMUDDE HERALD & REVIEW
Brandt_Dianne 04.03.20.JPG
Principal Dianne Brandt gives a student's name to a teacher who collects an iPad to give to that student's parents on April 23 at Oak Grove Elementary School in Decatur. The iPads were individually assigned and will be used for remote learning.
CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW
browning_kacey-032820-1.jpg
Kacey Browning, above, and Parker Browning, below, wave to faculty and staff from Cerro Gordo for their parade greeting students and families on Friday morning in Cerro Gordo.
JEFFREY SMUDDE
bucky_bronco-032820-1.jpg
Bucky the Bronco, performed by Cerro Gordo junior Hunter Rincker, waves to students and family from Cerro Gordo for their parade greeting students and families on Friday morning in Cerro Gordo.
JEFFREY SMUDDE
cerro-gordo-parade-032820-1.jpg
Students and family wave to faculty adn staff from Cerro Gordo for their parade greeting students and families on Friday morning in Cerro Gordo.
JEFFREY SMUDDE
Douglass_Emma 03.31.20.JPG
Emma Douglass, left, and Lola Douglass wave to Lulu during a social distancing drive-by birthday party on Tuesday for Lulu Sloan at her home in Decatur. Lulu celebrated her 11th birthday. The party also had cookies to-go
CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW
downing_jonathan-042320.jpg
Warrensbug-Latham High School principal Jonathan Downing models the newly designed cap and gown on Wednesday as Warrensburg-Latham High School seniors pick up caps and gowns in Warrensburg. WLHS hopes to have their ceremony in the summer so the students can still have their full experience.
JEFF SMUDDE HERALD & REVIEW
Fane_Julie 03.30.20.JPG
Principal Julie Fane waves to cars on Monday during a reverse parade at French Academy in Decatur. A reverse parade is when the teachers decorated the playground fence and made signs to tell students how much they miss them.
www.herald-review.com to see more photos and a video about the event.
CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW
hunt_felicity-040820-1.jpg
Felicity and Ethan Hunt, left and right, view the morning announcements for St. Patrick's school on Tuesday morning fromtheir home in Decatur. Their mother, Lara Hunt, center, works from home.
JEFFREY SMUDDE
hunt_felicity-040820-2.jpg
Felicity and Ethan Hunt, left and right, view the morning announcements for St. Patrick's school on Tuesday morning fromtheir home in Decatur.
JEFFREY SMUDDE
hunt_felicity-040820-3.jpg
Felicity and Ethan Hunt, left and right, view the morning announcements for St. Patrick's school on Tuesday morning fromtheir home in Decatur.
JEFFREY SMUDDE
Kelly_Sara 03.30.20.JPG
Kindergartner instructor Sara Kelly waves to cars on Monday during a reverse parade at French Academy in Decatur. A reverse parade is when the teachers decorated the playground fence and made signs to tell students how much they miss them.
www.herald-review.com to see more photos and a video about the event.
CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW
Memphis McNeely 03.30.20.JPG
Kindergartner Memphis McNeely waves to teachers on Monday during a reverse parade at French Academy in Decatur. A reverse parade is when the teachers decorated the playground fence and made signs to tell students how much they miss them.
www.herald-review.com to see more photos and a video about the event.
CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW
meridian lunch 1 03.18.20.JPG
Principal Lori Guebert pushes a cart full of meals to a school with Alice Reed, left, and Yvonne Corrington on Wednesday at Meridian Elementary School. The meals will be disturbed to several places around the area. Parents can pick up meals at four sites from 11:15 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., at the elementary building in Blue Mound and the middle school in Macon, with Hyde Park in Decatur and the Boody post office. The meals are for all students, not just those who meet low-income guidelines. The elementary school handed out 79 meals on Tuesday.
CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW
meridian lunch 2 03.18.20.JPG
Principal Lori Guebert, right and Yvonne Corrington hand boxes with meals to bus driver Jeni Hedges on Wednesday at Meridian Elementary School. The meals will be disturbed to several places around the area. Parents can pick up meals at four sites from 11:15 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., at the elementary building in Blue Mound and the middle school in Macon, with Hyde Park in Decatur and the Boody post office. The meals are for all students, not just those who meet low-income guidelines. The elementary school handed out 79 meals on Tuesday.
CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW
meridian lunch 3 03.18.20.JPG
Carrie Gordon hands a meal on Wednesday to Alana Olinger at Meridian Elementary School. The meals are for all students, not just those who meet low-income guidelines. The elementary school handed out 79 meals on Tuesday and the middle school, 59.
CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW
meridian lunch 4 03.18.20.JPG
Send-grade instructor Julie Trimble hands a meal on Wednesday to Alana Olinger at Meridian Elementary School. The meals are for all students, not just those who meet low-income guidelines. The elementary school handed out 79 meals on Tuesday and the middle school, 59.
CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW
miller_hunter-042320.jpg
Hunter Miller, left, recieves his cap and gown from Tori Babcock on Wednesday as Warrensburg-Latham High School seniors pick up caps and gowns in Warrensburg. WLHS hopes to have their ceremony in the summer so the students can still have their full experience.
JEFF SMUDDE HERALD & REVIEW
Nave_Sara 1 03.20.20.JPG
Dennis Lab School's Sara Nave meets with her students virtually using Zoom, a video conferencing app online, at her home in Decatur. Sara's children, Emily and Logan work on projects while Sara worked with the students.
CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW
Nave_Sara 2 03.20.20.JPG
Dennis Lab School's Sara Nave meets with her students virtually using Zoom, a video conferencing app online, at her home in Decatur. Sara's children, Emily and Logan work on projects while Sara worked with the students.
CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW
Nave_Sara 3 03.20.20.JPG
Dennis Lab School's Sara Nave meets with her students virtually using Zoom, a video conferencing app online, at her home in Decatur. Sara's children, Emily and Logan work on projects while Sara worked with the students.
CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW
Nave_Sara 3 04.14.20.JPG
Sara Nave is a middle school teacher at Dennis School as well as a parent of a kindergartner and a preschooler. Nave works with students on her porch in Decatur.
CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW
Nave_Sara 4 03.20.20.JPG
Dennis Lab School's Sara Nave meets with her students virtually using Zoom, a video conferencing app online, at her home in Decatur. Sara's children, Emily and Logan work on projects while Sara worked with the students.
CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW
Nave_Sara 4 04.14.20.JPG
Sara Nave is a middle school teacher at Dennis School as well as a parent of a kindergartner and a preschooler. Nave works with students on her porch in Decatur with her daughter, Emily.
CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW
Nave_Sara 5 03.20.20.JPG
Dennis Lab School's Sara Nave meets with her students virtually using Zoom, a video conferencing app online, at her home in Decatur. Sara's children, Emily and Logan work on projects while Sara worked with the students.
CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW
neavill_jodi-032820-1.jpg
Cerro Gordo Elematary principal Jodi Neavill and her daughter Lena Neavill drive with other faculty and staff from Cerro Gordo for their parade greeting students and families on Friday morning in Cerro Gordo.
HERALD & REVIEW
Oakgrove_Ipads 04.03.20.JPG
Faculty collects iPads to give to that student's parents on Friday at Oak Grove Elementary School in Decatur. The iPads were individually assigned and will be used for remote learning.
CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW
Paulson_Blair 04.03.20.JPG
Third-grade instructor Blair Paulson collects an iPad to give to that student's parents on Friday at Oak Grove Elementary School in Decatur. The iPads were individually assigned and will be used for remote learning.
CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW
Roberts_Nichole 04.03.20 .JPG
Third-grade instructor Maddy Stark gives an iPad to Nichole Roberts on Friday at Oak Grove Elementary School in Decatur. The iPads were individually assigned and will be used for remote learning. Nichole's daughter, Julie Roberts, is a fourth-grader at the school.
CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW
Stark_Maddy 04.03.20.JPG
Third-grade instructor Maddy Stark collects iPad to give to student's parents on Friday at Oak Grove Elementary School in Decatur. The iPads were individually assigned and will be used for remote learning.
CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW
Stock_Brycen 1 04.22.20.JPG
Brycen Stock, 13, listens to is teacher, Candy Ridgeway, while having a zoom math lesson for school at his home in Warrensburg.
CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW
Stock_Brycen 2 04.22.20.JPG
Brycen Stock, 13, listens to is teacher, Candy Ridgeway, while having a zoom math lesson for school at his home in Warrensburg.
CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW
Stock_Brycen 3 04.22.20.JPG
Brycen Stock, 13, listens to is teacher, Candy Ridgeway, while having a zoom math lesson for school at his home in Warrensburg.
CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW
terneus_leanne-042320.jpg
Leanne Terneus, left, and mascot performed by WLHS secretary Joi Hill cheer on WLHS seniors as they drive up to pick up their caps and gowns on Wednesday in Warrensburg. WLHS hopes to have their ceremony in the summer so the students can still have their full experience.
JEFF SMUDDE HERALD & REVIEW
throneburg-family-032820-1.jpg
The Throneburg family and friends wave to faculty adn staff from Cerro Gordo for their parade greeting students and families on Friday morning in Cerro Gordo.
JEFFREY SMUDDE
windsor teacher parade 1 04.02.20A.JPG
Kindergartner Reese O'Dell waves to Windsor faculty and staff during a parade on Thursday around town to greet the students and let them know how much they're missed.
www.herald-review.com
CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW
windsor teacher parade 2 04.02.20A.JPG
grandmother, Deborah Renfro., left, and seventh-grader Austin Hunter waves to Windsor faculty and staff during a teacher and staff parade around Windsor on Thursday to greet the students and let them know how much they're missed. Austin was with his brother, Tyler Hunter, who is on the roof of the truck.
www.herald-review.com
CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW
windsor teacher parade 3 04.02.20.JPG
Sixth-grader Tyler Hunter waves to Windsor faculty and staff during a teacher and staff parade around Windsor on Thursday to greet the students and let them know how much they're missed during the pandemic. Tyler was with his brother, Austin Hunter, and grandmother, Deborah Renfro.
www.herald-review.com
CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW
windsor teacher parade 4 04.02.20.JPG
Windsor instructor Monica Genta wave to parents and students during a teacher and staff parade around Windsor on Thursday to greet the students and let them know how much they're missed during the pandemic.
www.herald-review.com
CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW
windsor teacher parade 4 04.02.20A.JPG
Windsor superintendent Erik VanHoveln wave to parents and students during a teacher and staff parade around Windsor on Thursday to greet the students and let them know how much they're missed during the pandemic.
www.herald-review.com
CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW
windsor teacher parade 5 04.02.20.JPG
Windsor faculty and staff decorated a school bus before the teacher and staff parade around Windsor on Thursday to greet the students and let them know how much they're missed during the pandemic.
www.herald-review.com
CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW
windsor teacher parade 5 04.02.20A.JPG
Carter, left, and Parker Storm wave to the Windsor faculty and staff during a teacher and staff parade around Windsor on Thursday to greet the students and let them know how much they're missed during the pandemic. The brothers are both students at Windsor Elementary School.
www.herald-review.com
CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW
wlhs-cap-and-gown-042320.jpg
Warrensburg-Latham High School seniors pick up their caps and gowns on Wednesday in Warrensburg. WLHS hopes to have their ceremony in the summer so the students can still have their full experience.
JEFF SMUDDE HERALD & REVIEW
AOHS-Seniors-050720-4.jpg
Seniors from Argenta-Oreana High School stand in front of the billboard that was erected to honor their graduation, which was installed early Tuesday morning.
JEFF SMUDDE, HERALD & REVIEW
AOHS-Seniors-050720-5.jpg
Seniors from Argenta-Oreana High School view the billboard that was erected to honor their graduation, which was installed early Tuesday morning.
JEFF SMUDDE, HERALD & REVIEW
AOHS-Seniors-050720-6.jpg
Seniors from Argenta-Oreana High School and Lori Sprague, who kick-started the process of getting the billboard, stand in front of the billboard that was erected to honor their graduation, which was installed early Tuesday morning.
JEFF SMUDDE, HERALD & REVIEW
sprague_lori-050720-4.jpg
Lori Sprague kick-started the process of getting the billboard honoring graduating seniors from Argenta-Oreana High School on Illinois Route 48 and Boyd Road in Decatur.
JEFF SMUDDE, HERALD & REVIEW
