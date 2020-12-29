Illinois reports 106 COVID-19 deaths Tuesday

SPRINGFIELD – Illinois reported its third consecutive day with more than 100 COVID-19 deaths Tuesday. Meanwhile, most statistics the state uses to measure progress in combatting the coronavirus ticked up slightly.

On Tuesday, the Illinois Department of Public Health reported 5,644 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 in Illinois, alongside 106 additional deaths caused by the virus.

Those deaths ranged in age from one man in his 20s to persons older than 100.

Statewide, the rolling seven-day average case positivity rate from Dec. 23 to Dec. 29 was 7.4 percent. That is two-tenths of a percentage point higher than the seven-day average case positivity rate reported Monday. The rolling seven-day case positivity rate has remained below 8 percent for 10 consecutive days.

Gov. JB Pritzker put the entire state under Tier 3 mitigations in November, which saw second-wave peaks in nearly every COVID-19 metric. The rolling case positivity rate remained above 10 percent for an entire month, from Nov. 7 to Dec. 7.