Illinois reports 11,101 daily COVID-19 cases

CHICAGO — Illinois on Thursday reported its highest number of new coronavirus cases in more than a week and the third-highest daily death toll since the pandemic began.

The high numbers come two weeks after the Thanksgiving holiday that health officials worried could be a COVID-19 superspreader event. One day's numbers aren't enough to indicate whether those fear came true but public health officials have said we're entering the period when a possible post-Thanksgiving surge would begin to show up in the data.

The 11,101 new confirmed and probable coronavirus cases reported Thursday is the highest daily total since 12,542 cases were reported Dec. 1. It's also the first time in six days that the case count topped 10,000. That's partly attributable to the highest number of test results over the previous 24 hours since Dec. 1.

The case positivity rate — the percentage of cases as a share of total tests — averaged 9.5% for the week ending Wednesday, down from 10.6% for the week ending Dec. 1.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}