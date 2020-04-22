Illinois reports 2,049 new COVID-19 cases, 98 more deaths; 2 more testing facilities being opened

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

SPRINGFIELD — Gov. J.B. Pritzker announced the opening of two state-run COVID-19 drive-thru testing locations in northern Illinois Wednesday, which are available for any resident experiencing symptoms related to the novel coronavirus.

Those two facilities, at the Chicago Premium Outlets Shopping Mall in Aurora and the University of Illinois’ College of Medicine in Rockford, bring the state’s total drive-thru locations to five. When fully up and running, officials will be able to administer a total of 2,900 tests per day.

Increased testing is an important goal for the state, Pritzker said, because it is one benchmark needed to fully address COVID-19’s impact on Illinois.

“We need to make testing more available and convenient for more people,” he said.

The state has tested 164,346 people for the virus, an increase of 9,349 from the previous day. Pritzker has said, however, the number reported daily fluctuates as private labs, state labs and hospitals report results on different timelines.