Illinois reports 2,166 new confirmed cases of coronavirus disease

SPRINGFIELD — State public health officials reported 2,166 new cases of coronavirus and 25 additional deaths on Thursday.

The Illinois Department of Public Health is now reporting a total of 295,440 cases, including 8,696 deaths.

The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity rate — the percentage of positive tests out of the total conducted — through Sept. 30 is 3.5%. Within the previous 24 hours, laboratories have reported 65,615 specimens for a total of 5,690,437, according to IDPH.

McLean County Health Department Administrator Jessica McKnight said a death that IDPH reported in that county was done so in error. The person, a woman in her 70s, was not a McLean County resident, she said, and local health officials are working with IDPH to correct the state's information.

Details about the other reported deaths are as follows: