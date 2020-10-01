Illinois reports 2,166 new confirmed cases of coronavirus disease

SPRINGFIELD — State public health officials reported 2,166 new cases of coronavirus and 25 additional deaths on Thursday.
The Illinois Department of Public Health is now reporting a total of 295,440 cases, including 8,696 deaths.
The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity rate — the percentage of positive tests out of the total conducted — through Sept. 30 is 3.5%. Within the previous 24 hours, laboratories have reported 65,615 specimens for a total of 5,690,437, according to IDPH.
McLean County Health Department Administrator Jessica McKnight said a death that IDPH reported in that county was done so in error. The person, a woman in her 70s, was not a McLean County resident, she said, and local health officials are working with IDPH to correct the state's information.
Details about the other reported deaths are as follows:
- Bond County: 1 male 70s
- Champaign County: 1 female 80s
- Christian County: 1 female 70s, 1 female 80s
- Cook County: 1 female 40s, 1 female 80s, 1 male 80s, 1 female 100+
- Crawford County: 1 male 70s
- DuPage County: 2 female 70s
- Fayette County: 1 female 70s
- Franklin County: 1 male 70s
- Jersey County: 1 male 80s
- Kendall County: 1 male 90s
- Lake County: 1 female 50s, 1 male 60s
- Madison County: 1 male 90s
- McHenry County: 1 male 40s
- St. Clair County: 1 female 70s
- Tazewell County: 2 female 80s
- Williamson County: 1 female 80s
- Winnebago County: 1 male 70s
As of Wednesday night, 1,635 people in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 359 patients were in the ICU and 149 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.
