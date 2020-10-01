 Skip to main content
Illinois reports 2,166 new confirmed cases of coronavirus disease
SPRINGFIELD — State public health officials reported 2,166 new cases of coronavirus and 25 additional deaths on Thursday. 

The Illinois Department of Public Health is now reporting a total of 295,440 cases, including 8,696 deaths.

The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity rate — the percentage of positive tests out of the total conducted — through Sept. 30 is 3.5%. Within the previous 24 hours, laboratories have reported 65,615 specimens for a total of 5,690,437, according to IDPH.

McLean County Health Department Administrator Jessica McKnight said a death that IDPH reported in that county was done so in error. The person, a woman in her 70s, was not a McLean County resident, she said, and local health officials are working with IDPH to correct the state's information. 

Details about the other reported deaths are as follows:

  • Bond County: 1 male 70s
  • Champaign County: 1 female 80s
  • Christian County: 1 female 70s, 1 female 80s
  • Cook County: 1 female 40s, 1 female 80s, 1 male 80s, 1 female 100+
  • Crawford County: 1 male 70s
  • DuPage County: 2 female 70s
  • Fayette County: 1 female 70s
  • Franklin County: 1 male 70s
  • Jersey County: 1 male 80s
  • Kendall County: 1 male 90s
  • Lake County: 1 female 50s, 1 male 60s
  • Madison County: 1 male 90s
  • McHenry County: 1 male 40s
  • St. Clair County: 1 female 70s
  • Tazewell County: 2 female 80s
  • Williamson County: 1 female 80s
  • Winnebago County: 1 male 70s

As of Wednesday night, 1,635 people in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 359 patients were in the ICU and 149 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.

