 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Illinois reports 2,449 COVID-19 cases and 14 more deaths
0 comments
topical top story

Illinois reports 2,449 COVID-19 cases and 14 more deaths

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

CHICAGO — Illinois logged 2,449 new cases of COVID-19 and 14 more deaths on Sunday, state health officials announced.

The Illinois Department of Public Health said the confirmed and probable cases were among the more than 1.2 million COVID-19 infections since the start of the pandemic.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

The death toll in Illinois from COVID-19 is 21,373. The preliminary seven-day statewide test positivity is 4.3%.

In fireworks-wary Illinois, 'fountain' sparklers are debated

At the same time, more than 6.3 million COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered. Illinois is set to expand vaccine eligibility to all state residents age 16 and older later this month.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Marc Tiritilli talks about politics and teaching

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News