Illinois reports 3,629 new cases of COVID-19

SPRINGFIELD — The Illinois Department of Public Health on Saturday reported 3,629 new confirmed cases of coronavirus, including 27 additional deaths.

State health officials are reporting a total of 339,803 cases, including 9,192 deaths.

The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total test from October 10-16 is 5.2%. Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 77,489 specimens for a total of 6,696,257.

As of Friday night, 2,073 people in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 422 patients were in the ICU and 165 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.

The additional deaths reported included 11 people in Cook County, four people in Will County, two from Kane County and one person each in Bureau, Clinton, Cumberland, DuPage, Jefferson, LaSalle, Marion, Rock Island, St. Clair and Tazewell counties. Because of the timing of state data reporting, some individual county health departments may have previously reported the information about deaths in their areas.

McLean County Health Department officials announced last week that they would no longer report new COVID-19 numbers during the weekend. Numbers reported on Monday will reflect data from the weekend.