Illinois reports 81 COVID-19 deaths and 4,469 infections
COVID-19
Provided photo

CHICAGO (AP) — Illinois public health officials on Sunday reported 81 more deaths from COVID-19 and 4,469 new confirmed and probable infections.

First snowstorm of the year due to "subtle changes"

The Illinois Department of Public Health said the state has had nearly 980,000 cases since the beginning of the pandemic. Health officials said 16,755 people have died from COVID-19.

More than 45,000 tests have been reported in Illinois in the past 24 hours. Currently, there are 3,817 people being hospitalized for COVID-19. Of those patients, 798 are in intensive care units.

