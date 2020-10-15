Illinois reports highest one-day COVID-19 case total

State health officials are reporting 4,015 new cases of COVID-19, which they described as the highest one-day total for new cases since the pandemic began.

The results come from 67,086 tests. The Illinois Department of Public Health also reported an additional 53 COVID-related deaths Thursday.

IDPH said it was including both molecular and antigen tests in the statewide total, starting Thursday. Previously, antigen tests were not included because of the limited number of those tests and "limited information about antigen test accuracy," officials said.

"Antigen tests, like BinaxNOW, are now becoming more readily available," IDPH said. "Therefore, IDPH will include both molecular and antigen tests in its total number of tests starting Oct. 15."

State officials noted that a higher number of cases — 5,368 — was reported Sept. 4, but they said that number included cases from several prior days. The reporting of some cases had been delayed because of a slowdown in data processing, according to a statement from the Illinois Department of Public Health.

Illinois is reporting a total of 331,620 cases, including 9,127 deaths, since the start of the pandemic. More than 6.5 million tests have been completed.