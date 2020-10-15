Illinois reports highest one-day COVID-19 case total

State health officials are reporting 4,015 new cases of COVID-19, which they described as the highest one-day total for new cases since the pandemic began.
The results come from 67,086 tests. The Illinois Department of Public Health also reported an additional 53 COVID-related deaths Thursday.
IDPH said it was including both molecular and antigen tests in the statewide total, starting Thursday. Previously, antigen tests were not included because of the limited number of those tests and "limited information about antigen test accuracy," officials said.
"Antigen tests, like BinaxNOW, are now becoming more readily available," IDPH said. "Therefore, IDPH will include both molecular and antigen tests in its total number of tests starting Oct. 15."
State officials noted that a higher number of cases — 5,368 — was reported Sept. 4, but they said that number included cases from several prior days. The reporting of some cases had been delayed because of a slowdown in data processing, according to a statement from the Illinois Department of Public Health.
Illinois is reporting a total of 331,620 cases, including 9,127 deaths, since the start of the pandemic. More than 6.5 million tests have been completed.
The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total tests is 4.9%.
As of Wednesday night, 1,932 people in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 388 patients were in the ICU and 147 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.
The deaths were reported in the following counties. (Note: Because of the timing of state data reporting, some individual county health departments may have previously reported the information about deaths in their areas.)
- Adams County: 1 female 80s
- Bureau County: 1 male 70s
- Carroll County: 1 female 70s
- Champaign County: 1 female 60s
- Christian County: 1 female 60s
- Clark County: 1 male 70s, 1 female 90s
- Clay County: 1 male 70s, 2 females 80
- Cook County: 1 male 60s, 1 female 70s, 3 males 70s, 3 females 80s, 1 male 80s, 2 males 90s
- DuPage County: 1 female 60s, 1 female 80s, 1 male 80s, 1 female 90s
- Fayette County: 1 male 80s
- Jackson County: 1 female 70s
- Jefferson County: 1 female 90s
- Kane County: 2 males 80s
- Kendall County: 1 male 60s
- Knox County: 1 male 20s
- Lawrence County: 1 male 80s
- Marion County: 1 male 70s, 1 female 80s, 1 male 80s
- McLean County: 1 male 60s
- Moultrie County: 1 male 70s
- Peoria County: 1 female 90s
- Richland County: 1 female 60s
- Rock Island County: 1 female 70s
- Saline County: 1 female 70s
- Shelby County: 1 male 70s
- St. Clair County: 1 female 80s
- Tazewell County: 1 female 70s
- Wabash County: 1 female 60s
- Wayne County: 1 male 70s
- Will County: 1 male 50s, 1 male 70s, 1 male 80s, 1 female 90s
- Winnebago County: 1 male 80s, 1 male 90s
Contact Allison Petty at (217) 421-6986. Follow her on Twitter: @AllisonAPetty
