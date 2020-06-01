Illinois reports lowest daily number of new positive coronavirus cases since April 2

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

The Illinois Department of Public Health announced Monday that 974 more people have tested positive for COVID-19, the lowest daily reported number since April 5.

IDPH also reported Monday that 23 more people have died statewide, making it the lowest reported daily number since April 2.

Previously, the department has said it has been reporting lower numbers of coronavirus cases and deaths on the weekend because of a multitude of factors.

In an email to the BND, the state said those factors include fewer specimens collected, delays in lab testing and reporting and delayed data entry by those reporting the data, like labs, hospitals, health departments and coroners.

Illinois has seen a total of 5,412 deaths during the pandemic, officials reported. A total of 121,234 people have been diagnosed with the coronavirus.

An additional 20,014 have been tested for the virus in the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of administered tests to 918,273, IDPH said in a news release.

Illinois moved into Phase 3 of Gov. J.B. Pritzker's Restore Illinois reopening plan on May 29.