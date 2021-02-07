Illinois Republicans pick Springfield businessman as new party chairman

Tracy called the investigation “an inflammatory political report based primarily on speculation and unsubstantiated conspiracy theory.” He also said the finding was the result of “baseless speculation” and said he believed it was politically motivated.

A local Springfield labor official later acknowledged to the State Journal-Register that he filed the complaint due to Tracy’s opposition to an agreement with local unions on a never-completed, Rauner-backed park project. Rauner was ardently opposed to unions and the Tracy family business is nonunion.

Mary Morrissey, executive director of the state Democratic Party, seized on the executive inspector general’s report.

“It will be interesting to see if the Illinois Republican Party will continue to embrace questionable leadership, division and extremism or consider working with Democrats to find solutions that lift up workers and families across Illinois. We aren’t holding our breath,” Morrissey said in a statement.

One factor that makes the Democratic Party’s statement notable is that it was not issued by its chairman, former Illinois House Speaker Michael Madigan. He lost reelection to the House post last month after serving as speaker since 1983, with the exception of two years when Republicans gained control of the chamber.