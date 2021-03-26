Illinois residents now have until Aug. 15 to sign up for health insurance through Obamacare

Thousands of uninsured Illinoisans will have until Aug. 15 to sign up for coverage through the Affordable Care Act exchange as part of a federal extension announced by the Biden administration.

The extension means people will have three more months to enroll in Obamacare, including those who are newly eligible for premium subsidies through the $1.9 trillion COVID-19 reliefpackage signed into law earlier this month.

In February, Biden ordered a special enrollment period from Feb. 15 to May 15 so that people without health insurance during the coronavirus pandemic have another chance to enroll.

More than 5,300 Illinois residents have signed up for coverage since February, the state said in a news release Thursday.

Obamacare enrollment is typically open for limited periods of time in November and December. People who sign up for coverage at other times must have a qualifying event to do so, such as losing their health insurance because of a job loss or a divorce. Under the extension, no qualifying event will be necessary to sign up for coverage through Aug. 15.