Illinois restaurants and bars can go al fresco as soon as next Friday as Gov. J.B. Pritzker nods to reopening pressure

Court hearing Friday is latest round in battle over legality of Illinois stay-at-home order A court is expected to rule Friday on a request to invalidate the stay-at-home order in Illinois, part of a legal process that could determine the fate of measures meant to contain the spread of the coronavirus.

Last weekend, Wisconsin restaurants and bars saw a steady stream of Illinois customers after that state’s Supreme Court tossed out a stay-at-home order and allowed reopening without any restrictions. Indiana, Iowa and Missouri all have allowed restaurants to reopen for dine-in service with limited capacities.

“We have to put public health first, and that means the safety of consumers and employees alike, but the epidemiologists now believe that summer offers us an opportunity,” Pritzker said during his daily briefing, the first from his ceremonial Capitol office in Springfield. “Today, I’m announcing an additional option for bars and restaurants interested in resuming operations early, opening for outdoor seating when phase three begins likely for everyone just nine days from now.”

Pritzker’s change came on a day Illinois eclipsed the grim milestone of 100,000 known COVID-19 cases. State health officials announced 2,388 new coronavirus cases and 147 additional deaths. Statewide, there have been 100,418 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 4,525 deaths, according to state figures.

As soon as next Friday, the state also will loosen restrictions on boating, golfing and tennis, allowing for larger gatherings associated with each sport. The giveback to the restaurants, however, garnered the most attention.