Illinois restaurants say delivery has been both a blessing and a curse during the pandemic. What happens as eateries reopen?

Some restaurants are hiring their own drivers. Others are partnering exclusively with a single third-party platform so they can exert more control. Many are trying to drive customers to their own websites, rather than the outside companies, for online orders to avoid fees that can take a 40% bite out of each transaction.

Meanwhile, third-party platforms are consolidating, diversifying, and seeking more cash by going public. DoorDash, which has expanded beyond restaurant orders to also deliver toiletries and pet supplies, raised $3.4 billion in its initial public offering in December, one of the largest IPOs last year. The price garnered ridicule from some analysts given that the company continued to lose money even as revenues during the pandemic soared.

Restaurant delivery sales more than doubled to $40.8 billion at the end of 2020, from $19.6 billion a year earlier, according to market research firm NPD Group. The share of orders through third-party aggregator apps more than tripled, to $20.6 billion from $5.9 billion, during that time.

While the growth is expected to stabilize once restaurants are able to operate their dining rooms at full capacity, the long-term habits shaped by the pandemic suggest delivery will remain paramount to their business.