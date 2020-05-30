Illinois restaurateurs: 'We understand we're going into America 2.0'

"A lot of their economic models were not put together at 25% occupancy or 50% occupancy," Toia said. "However, restaurateurs are the ultimate entrepreneurs and they always figure out how to make things work."

Brent Schwoerer, the owner of Engrained Brewery & Restaurant in Springfield, said curbside pickup and delivery service have helped offset some expenses and allowed him to keep 18 of his 49 employees on payroll the past couple months.

He's also found new ways to bring in revenue, such as by offering take-and-bake family meals; and an online grocery for common items such as ground beef, eggs and bread along with his regular menu items.

Still, he is eager to reopen his doors for dine-in customers.

"I already know that I will have a loss on the books for this year, there's no way around it even as we go into these later phases," Schwoerer said. "I'm hopeful I can figure out a way to just keep the business open and try and get past this time because certainly I won't be profitable at even 50 percent capacity. Hopefully, I can mitigate the losses enough that we can survive this period and get back to normal times."