Illinois says local health departments that have seen waning COVID-19 vaccination demand can start inoculating anyone 16 and over
Illinois is authorizing local health departments that have seen waning demand for coronavirus vaccinations to begin inoculating anyone 16 and older, the state Department of Public Health said Friday.

The state did not provide a list of counties that would fall in that category, instead encouraging residents to contact their local health departments.

State officials previously announced the state would make all residents 16 and over eligible for a vaccination beginning April 12.

Pandemic drop in drivers, riders cost Illinois and transit agencies more than $1 billion in lost revenue, study shows

The move comes as hospital admissions and coronavirus positivity rates are beginning to climb once again, possibly derailing the state’s chances of advancing to the next phase of Gov. J.B. Pritzker’s reopening plan.

The seven-day average for new hospital admissions for COVID-19-like illness was 122 as of Tuesday, up from 92 on March 8. In addition, the coronavirus test positivity rate — the share of positive results as a percentage of total tests — has risen to a seven-day average of 3.3% from 2.5% on March 10.

“While these rates are certainly significantly lower than the peak, they represent a potential early warning sign about a possible resurgence,” the Illinois Department of Public Health said in a statement.

Health officials say the state expects to receive nearly 1 million additional vaccine doses next week, an all-time high.

