Illinois school librarian turns page adapting to pandemic

"Mary is extremely enthusiastic and incredibly energetic," Blanford said.

Which is exactly what Greska says of her former protégé. Early on, Greska saw that Blanford had lots of energy and lots of ideas and the relationship skills -- "that very well could be her HR background" -- to make herself indispensable to teachers and curriculum efforts.

"You get recognized as a leader pretty quickly because of your reach," Greska said. "Librarians have a pretty big reach into all the grade levels. You are quickly viewed as a leader because you are so involved."

Greska instantly recognized that they each shared the same philosophy about running a school library. It's not a museum. There's no stuffy library etiquette or shushing between the stacks.

"It's a very welcoming environment," Greska said. "She wants, and I think has succeeded, in making the library the hub of the school."

But what happens when the library has to close?

Blanford brought her boundless energy to virtual library programs and all the other changes wrought by the past year of the pandemic.

Throughout the fall, almost weekly, she was organizing curbside pickup of books requested by students who were learning at home.