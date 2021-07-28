 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
topical alert top story

Illinois Secretary of State facilities to reinstate mask policy

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

SPRINGFIELD — Secretary of State Jesse White announced Wednesday morning that all driver service facilities, Secretary of State offices and the Illinois State Capitol Building will require employees and customers to wear a mask again starting Monday, Aug. 2. This comes after a recent increase in COVID-19 cases.

"It is imperative for facilities to remain open to serve the public to reduce the heavy customer volume caused by the COVID-19 pandemic over the last year," White said in a statement. "Reinstating the mask policy for employees and customers will help achieve this goal."

Expiration dates for driver's licenses and ID cards have been extended until Jan. 1, 2022. Expired documents will remain valid until then, so customers do not need to rush in to a facility.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is expected to backpedal on some of its masking guidelines and recommend that even vaccinated people wear masks indoors in parts of the U.S. where the coronavirus is surging.

Due to high customer volume, White is encouraging the public to consider using online services when possible instead of visiting a facility. Online services have been expanded and can be found at cyberdriveillinois.com. Many transactions can be conducted online, including the purchase of license plate stickers, obtaining a duplicate driver's license or ID card and renewing driver's licenses and ID cards, including Real IDs, for those who are eligible.

The U.S. Department of Homeland Security has also extended the federal Real ID deadline to May 3, 2023. 

People are also reading…

0 Comments

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Youths vaccinate despite family doubts

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News