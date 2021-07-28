Illinois Secretary of State facilities to reinstate mask policy

SPRINGFIELD — Secretary of State Jesse White announced Wednesday morning that all driver service facilities, Secretary of State offices and the Illinois State Capitol Building will require employees and customers to wear a mask again starting Monday, Aug. 2. This comes after a recent increase in COVID-19 cases.

"It is imperative for facilities to remain open to serve the public to reduce the heavy customer volume caused by the COVID-19 pandemic over the last year," White said in a statement. "Reinstating the mask policy for employees and customers will help achieve this goal."

Expiration dates for driver's licenses and ID cards have been extended until Jan. 1, 2022. Expired documents will remain valid until then, so customers do not need to rush in to a facility.

Due to high customer volume, White is encouraging the public to consider using online services when possible instead of visiting a facility. Online services have been expanded and can be found at cyberdriveillinois.com. Many transactions can be conducted online, including the purchase of license plate stickers, obtaining a duplicate driver's license or ID card and renewing driver's licenses and ID cards, including Real IDs, for those who are eligible.

The U.S. Department of Homeland Security has also extended the federal Real ID deadline to May 3, 2023.

