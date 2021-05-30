 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Illinois secretary of state warns against email, text scams
0 comments
topical alert top story

Illinois secretary of state warns against email, text scams

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

CHICAGO — Illinois Secretary of State Jesse White is warning state residents to be on the lookout for email and text scams claiming to be from his office.

In some cases scammers copy website logos from his office to appear official and lure people into disclosing sensitive personal data. White said his office never requests personal information, like a Social Security number, via text or email.

'One Illinois' theme of post-COVID-19 state fairs in August

"Delete the text or email," said White. "Do not click on them and do not provide any of your personal information."

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

After months (or, at this point, years) of rumors and anticipation, the Friends reunion is now a reality. The cast has gathered for a special on HBO's streaming service, HBO Max, following the iconic sitcom's 25th anniversary. The video shows interviews from the Friends Experience pop-up store in Chicago.

White said he has "zero tolerance" for such scams and is working with the Illinois attorney general's office to better protect residents in the state.

White recommends hanging up on any calls where individuals urge immediate action and also recommends keeping software current.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Footage shows aftermath of 1996 tornadoes in Decatur

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Illinois FFA members to celebrate achievements in person
Agriculture

Illinois FFA members to celebrate achievements in person

Instead of a three-day conference at a Springfield convention center, the 2021 Illinois FFA State Convention will be at three different venues – in Normal, Carbondale and Springfield – on three different days in June. 

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News