Illinois sees lowest number of cases since March 22; Pritzker reiterates opposition to vax passports

Illinois saw yet another day of declining COVID-19 cases Monday, with the state's lowest daily caseload since March 22.

The Illinois Department of Public Health reported 1,424 new cases with 12 new deaths, the lowest number of cases for the state since IDPH reported 1,220 cases on March 22, also a Monday, where lower caseloads are typically reported. In total, the state has reported 1,356,391 cases and 22,235 deaths.

The statewide positivity rate also saw a significant drop, moving down to 3.4%, the lowest for Illinois since March 26. As a percentage of tests, the rate has moved below 3% to 2.8%.

Gov. J.B. Pritzker said in a Monday press conference in Chicago that he isn't likely to require people to have proof of vaccination in order to partake in normal activities; rather, he will leave it up to private businesses and localities to make those decisions as more and more people get the vaccine.

"Personally, I do not think we should require people to have a vaccination passport," Pritzker said. "I (do) think that people might want to have one and I hope they're available to people, but that's a private decision. Private businesses will make decisions about whether or not they want to require some sort of proof, but that's the extent of where we are on requiring people to get vaccinated.