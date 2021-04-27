Illinois sees substantial drop in daily COVID-19 vaccinations as Gov. J.B. Pritzker says ‘supply will soon exceed demand’

“We’re not quite there yet,” he said. “We still have more vaccine we need to see coming into the state.”

With a growing supply of vaccine and waning demand, the state’s next major challenge will be convincing people who are hesitant to get vaccinated.

“We’re doing everything we can, certainly, to address first the people who haven’t been vaccinated but have just been a little uncertain and unsure, and then, of course, finally, people who have been all along saying, ‘I’m not going to get vaccinated’ but may see that they have more opportunity available to them or that they’re going to be healthier and stronger if they get it,” Pritzker said.

At his news conference, the governor highlighted a state “pandemic health navigator” program, which has assisted with contact tracing efforts and helped connect people who test positive for the coronavirus with needed services, such as meals and income assistance, during quarantine and isolation.

Now the program, which is operating across the state outside of Cook County, is focusing part of its effort on making sure people know how to get vaccinated.